Bangladesh youth delegation calls on Indian president

A youth delegation from Bangladesh called on the president of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the delegation members, the president said that they all are future leaders of Bangladesh. They are the custodians of the future of not only Bangladesh but also of the unique relationship of India and Bangladesh, she added.

Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that the youth delegation members will play a major role in the years to come in strengthening the relationship between the two countries, says a press release of press information bureau of the Indian government.