15 youth volunteers awarded

Fifteen volunteers have been awarded in recognition of their work during COVID-19 crisis, reports UNB.
ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) and Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF), as a part of their continued effort to promote youth volunteerism, awarded them through a virtual event on Thursday.
In honour of International Volunteer’s Day 2020, the organisations jointly recognised the volunteers with the AAB-DYDF Youth Volunteerism Award 2020.
Planning minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest at the virtual award giving ceremony while DYDF chief coordinator Kazi Salman moderated the function.
The name of the awardees—Durbar Foundation, Evolution 360, OnuProyash Foundation, BloodMan, 64D Initiatives, Alokito Shishu Trust, Athena Limited, WheelChair Cricket Welfare Association Bangladesh, Swapna Proyash, Samanway Bangladesh, Jesmin Arif Jui, Palsh Kumar Das, Manisha Meem Nipun, Rafat Jahan Moumita, and Prosenjit Kumar Saha.
Action Aid Bangladesh Manager Nazmul Ahsan and executive director of DYDF Amiya Prapan Chakraborty, among others, were present there.