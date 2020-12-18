15 youth volunteers awarded

Fifteen volunteers have been awarded in recognition of their work during COVID-19 crisis, reports UNB.

ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) and Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF), as a part of their continued effort to promote youth volunteerism, awarded them through a virtual event on Thursday.

In honour of International Volunteer’s Day 2020, the organisations jointly recognised the volunteers with the AAB-DYDF Youth Volunteerism Award 2020.