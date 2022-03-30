40th BCS results: PSC recommends 1963 as cadres

BPSC recommended 245 for the administration, 72 for police, 25 for foreign ministry, 250 for agriculture, 72 for duty and tax, 112 as assistant surgeons and 127 in livestock department.
Besides, registration numbers of another 8,166 candidates, who passed the written and viva-voce but were not recommended for cadre services, have been published on the BPSC website.
The BCS exam was repeatedly interrupted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. PSC also had to rush to take viva test. Due to the increase in Covid infections, the exams had to be postponed several times.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) released the results of the 40th BCS written test on 27 January last year. A total of 10,964 candidates were selected at the time.
PSC published the notification of 40th BCS in August 2018. As many as 412,532 candidates applied for the preliminary examination. Of these, 327,000 candidates appeared in the preliminary exam. Of them 20,277 were primarily selected.
The recruitment circular was published with 1,903 cadre posts. However, it was said that this number could increase further.