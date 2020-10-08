460th Scout Leader Basic Course concludes

The Bangladesh Scouts Dhaka Region 480th Scout Leader Basic Course has concluded. This course is organised for the Rovers under the management of Bangladesh Scouts Rover Region and in collaboration with Jagannath University Rover Scout Team.
The closing ceremony of the course was held at the premises of the administrative building of Jagannath University on Thursday. Vice Chancellor of the University Mizanur Rahman was present as the chief guest.
Moniruzzaman Khandaker, Rover Scout Leader and Secretary, University Rover Scout Group, delivered the welcome address at the closing ceremony presided over by Mohammad Abul Khair, Deputy Director and Course Leader, Bangladesh Scouts Rover Region. Teachers and Rovers of different departments of the university were present at the time.
President of the Jagannath University Rover Scout Team Ahsan Habib told Prothom Alo that the five-day Scout Leader Basic Course provides insights into skills development and programmes for scouts. The course was attended by 50 Rover members and eight trainers.