460th Scout Leader Basic Course concludes

Moniruzzaman Khandaker, Rover Scout Leader and Secretary, University Rover Scout Group, delivered the welcome address at the closing ceremony presided over by Mohammad Abul Khair, Deputy Director and Course Leader, Bangladesh Scouts Rover Region. Teachers and Rovers of different departments of the university were present at the time.

President of the Jagannath University Rover Scout Team Ahsan Habib told Prothom Alo that the five-day Scout Leader Basic Course provides insights into skills development and programmes for scouts. The course was attended by 50 Rover members and eight trainers.