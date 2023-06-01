45th BCS preliminary results next week

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to publish the result of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination next week.

According to sources, the commission is making its best efforts to release the result as soon as possible and its officials will work on the upcoming weekend - Friday and Saturday - to expedite the process.

The previous BCS preliminary exam results were released within 25 days, setting a record for the BPSC in quick result publication. Now, the commission is trying to break the previous record.