45th BCS preliminary results next week

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to publish the result of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination next week.
According to sources, the commission is making its best efforts to release the result as soon as possible and its officials will work on the upcoming weekend - Friday and Saturday - to expedite the process.
The previous BCS preliminary exam results were released within 25 days, setting a record for the BPSC in quick result publication. Now, the commission is trying to break the previous record.
Asked about the result, several sources said the BPSC has decided to publish the result of the 45th BCS preliminary exam at the fastest time. The candidates can expect the result by the beginning of next week.
The 45th BCS preliminary exam witnessed a participation rate of 77 per cent, with 268,119 candidates out of 346,000 applicants appearing for the exam, while 78,803 individuals did not attend.
The BPSC published the circular for the 45th BCS on 30 November last year, and the application process began on 10 December and concluded on 31 December.
A total of 2,309 candidates will be recruited in the civil service through the examination, while 1,022 will be recruited as non-cadre officials.
It was the first time the BPSC published a circular specifying the number of non-cadre positions. The applicants mentioned their preferred choices for both cadre and non-cadre posts.
Out of the 2,309 cadre positions, 539 physicians and 437 teachers will be recruited through the BCS. Additionally, 274 individuals will be recruited in administration, 80 in the police cadre, and 54 in customs through the 45th BCS.