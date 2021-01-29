Amar Ekushey Book Fair to begin 18 March

Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 will be held from 18 March to 14 April, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the fair organising committee on Thursday.

Bangla Academy secretary AHM Lokman told the news agency that though it is not possible to begin the anural month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair on the first day of February as per its tradition due to the coronavirus situation, the fair will begin on 18 March with maintaining health guidelines.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the fair virtually or in person, he added.