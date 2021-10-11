Youth

UNB
BUET becomes Asia West Champion in Moscow programming contest
UNB

'BUET HellBent’ a team from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been crowned ‘The Asia West Champion’ in the ACM ICPC Moscow World Final 2021.

The team ‘BUET HellBent’ also ranked 28th globally in this prestigious programming competition.

‘DU SwampFire’-- a team from Dhaka University, ranked 33rd in the event.

On the other hand, Nizhny Novgorod State University, located in Russia, became the champion in ICPC world Finals in Moscow.

The ICPC is one of the most prestigious programming competitions in the world, where the finest programmers and coders around the world compete to be crowned as the champions.

Over 60,000 student programmers from more than 3,000 universities across 115 countries participate in qualifying rounds of this event each year.

Earlier, it was announced that ICPC World Finals 2022 will be held in Dhaka and the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) will be the host.

