BUET becomes Asia West Champion in Moscow programming contest

‘DU SwampFire’-- a team from Dhaka University, ranked 33rd in the event.
On the other hand, Nizhny Novgorod State University, located in Russia, became the champion in ICPC world Finals in Moscow.
The ICPC is one of the most prestigious programming competitions in the world, where the finest programmers and coders around the world compete to be crowned as the champions.
Over 60,000 student programmers from more than 3,000 universities across 115 countries participate in qualifying rounds of this event each year.
Earlier, it was announced that ICPC World Finals 2022 will be held in Dhaka and the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) will be the host.