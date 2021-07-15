Building a world where people are the new brands

We are witnessing the golden age of creativity. Today anyone with a skill to share or a story to tell can do so very easily thanks to the proliferation of content creation tools like Figma or Canva and the network effects built into social media like Snap, Instagram, YouTube or TikTok. You could be a writer on Substack or a gamer on Rec Room - anyone can be a “creator”. And along with the increasing individual influence comes interesting methods of monetizing your fans whether it’s through advertising, brand partnerships or paywalled content. You don’t need to have a million followers, as long as you have “a thousand true fans” you can make a living.

Here’s where Fuego enters the picture. Built by two brothers, Rafi and Rubab, Fuego is reinventing retail powered by creators. Fuego connects creators with authentic and artisan suppliers from around the world so that creators can take the product infused with their own brand and style to their millions of followers. The two recently raised a US $300k pre-seed round from a top investor in Miami and will launch later this summer.