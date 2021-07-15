Building a world where people are the new brands

Creators, who are also referred to as influencers, have been shaking up the world of direct to consumer brands for quite a while now. “Consumers prefer authenticity and an emotional connection to the products they use over traditional DTC brands. Kylie Jenner became the world's youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire at age 21, thanks to her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics while Ryan Reynolds just sold his Aviation Gin brand for $610 million. But the bottom 99% of creators are being ignored. Fuego is making it easy for anyone to launch their own DTC brand with just a few clicks very easily by leveraging technology and data.” said, Fuego co-founder and CEO, Syed Rafi Tanzim.
The co-founder brothers - Rafi and Rubab - were born and raised in Rajshahi. From a very young age both of them had a very competitive spirit and won awards competing at the regional and national levels of several olympiads. Rafi represented Bangladesh at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics while Rubab won two bronze medals for Bangladesh at the International Olympiad in Informatics.
The two were also awarded full-ride scholarships to pursue their undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto and the University of Arizona respectively. Rafi went on to build self-driving cars at NVIDIA, an artificial intelligence computing company in silicon valley and also helped bring voice commands to Photoshop at Adobe Research. He was also a fellow with the Bessemer Venture Partners.
Now the brothers have teamed up to build Fuego. “Creators understand that they are the future of distribution and that collectively, they have a larger distribution power than even the traditional large companies. Over the next few years we are going to see more and more creators take control of their destiny by launching their own brands instead promoting products of others”, said Fuego co-founder and CTO, Syed Rubab Redwan.