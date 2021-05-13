BYLC Ventures holds virtual bootcamp

BYLC Ventures held a six-day-long virtual bootcamp with more than 200 founders from 105 selected startups 4 to 9 May, 2021, reports UNB.
From 105 startups, the top 30 will be selected to go forward in the final round.
From the final group of 30 startups, the jury will select 5 startups who will receive seed funding of Tk 800,000 with the option of an additional Tk 1.5 million as scale-up funding.
The start-ups will also gain access to a world-class business accelerator program, in-house mentoring and networking support, legal and virtual CFO support, as well as a co-working space in BYLC's Mohakhali office.
These chosen start-ups will also receive rigorous leadership training.
The intensive and interactive bootcamp sessions covered various aspects of developing a start-up idea - from identifying a real problem in society, refining the start-up's solution for the problem, to making an understanding of the customer persona and demographics of whom to offer the solution.