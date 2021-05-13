BYLC Ventures holds virtual bootcamp

BYLC Ventures held a six-day-long virtual bootcamp with more than 200 founders from 105 selected startups 4 to 9 May, 2021, reports UNB.

From 105 startups, the top 30 will be selected to go forward in the final round.

From the final group of 30 startups, the jury will select 5 startups who will receive seed funding of Tk 800,000 with the option of an additional Tk 1.5 million as scale-up funding.