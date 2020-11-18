Circular of special BCS to recruit physicians likely this month

The government has amended rules to recruit 2000 physicians through 42nd Bangladesh Civil Service (special) exams. A notification in this regard was published at Bangladesh Press (BG Press) website on Wednesday.

A source from Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) told Prothom Alo, “We sent a letter to the public administration ministry for amendment of rules. As it has been done, the commission will arrange a special meeting next week. The circular of the special BCS examination is most likely to be published this month.”

BPSC has decided to recruit 2,000 more physicians amid the novel coronavirus situation. Earlier, around 5,000 physicians were recruited through 39th BCS (special).