Deadline for application to be extended again

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) says it will extend the deadline of application for the 43rd BCS examination again. The BPSC, however, is to yet specify the deadline.

Earlier, the BPSC extended the application process for the 43rd BCS from 31 January to 31 March.

BPSC chairman Shorab Hossain told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the deadline for application for the 43rd BCS examination will be extended since many institutions couldn’t hold the honours final year examination.

A meeting of the Commission will decide the matter to ensure the equal participation of all as well as for the time the application would be extended, he added.