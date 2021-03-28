Deadline for application to be extended again

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) says it will extend the deadline of application for the 43rd BCS examination again. The BPSC, however, is to yet specify the deadline.
Earlier, the BPSC extended the application process for the 43rd BCS from 31 January to 31 March.
BPSC chairman Shorab Hossain told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the deadline for application for the 43rd BCS examination will be extended since many institutions couldn’t hold the honours final year examination.
A meeting of the Commission will decide the matter to ensure the equal participation of all as well as for the time the application would be extended, he added.
According to the 43rd BCS circular, 1,814 people will be recruited. A total of 843 persons will be recruited in education, 300 in the administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign affairs, 35 in audit, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, 20 in cooperative, 75 as dental surgeons and 383 in other services.
Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had written a letter to the BPSC asking for the deadline of the 43rd BCS examination application submission date to be extended till 31 March this year.
Educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year due to coronavirus. As a result, the Honours and Masters exams could not be held on time and so many students will not be able to apply for the 43rd BCS. Meanwhile, the Honours exams have commenced in the universities. In this context, UGC had written to BPSC, asking for the application time to be extended.
A meeting of public university vice chancellors, presided over by the UGC chairman, was held on 13 December. It was decided at the meeting to hold the Honours and Masters exams, in keeping with the health guidelines.
At the same meeting the vice chancellors requested UGC to take measures for the BCS exam application deadline to be extended. UGC accordingly issued the letter to the PSC asking for the application deadline to be extended by two months. Later, the application submission was extended from 31 January to 31 March.
