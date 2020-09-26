Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival extends film submission deadline

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2021 (DIMFF) has announced an extension of the film submission date.
The extended deadline for film submission on DIMFF 2021 is 29 October 2020 and the process of film submission is filmfreeway that can easily be found on their website: www.dimff.net.
“Till the first deadline of DIMFF 2021 film submissions, we have received 167 films from 23 countries in three categories and we hope we will get more films with the new deadline,” announced DIMFF film submission manager Mohammed Farhad Hossain Fahad.
Every year after the regular submission date is over, DIMFF extends the deadline so that they can accommodate as many films as they can with a minimal late submission fee. The purpose of this extension also ensures a fair chance to the university students as well as the first time indie filmmakers to showcase their talent on this platform after gathering filmmaking experience through multiple workshops DIMFF offers throughout the semesters.
This festival has three categories: screening, competition and one-minute film. This year for the first time, DIMFF 2021 added an award on the screening category, the "DIMFF Best Film Award". Anyone from any place around the world with no age limitation can submit their film in the screening category, and the film length can be of any duration.
In the competition category, only university students can submit their film, maximum 10 minutes long. The best film from this category will receive "Cinemascope Best Film".
For the school going students from 1 to 12 grade, DIMFF has introduced the ‘one-minute film’ category, which can be the 1 minute with titles and credits. And the best film from this category will get the "ULAB Young Filmmaker" award.
It is mandatory to add English subtitle in films and one director can submit at least two films in this festival.
The world is still particularly under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this unprecedented circumstance, DIMFF recommends and encourages filmmakers to ensure their safety while shooting outside.
DIMFF's 2021 festival motto is to make the film at zero cost, which perfectly aligns with their mobile film festival's platform.
The 7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2021 started its film submission process from 3 April 2020 and the festival's curtain will rise on 26 and 27 February 2021.
DIMFF is collaborating with Prothom Alo and ABC Radio 89.2FM as media partners and for the first time international partnering with mobile video editing app KineMaster as an official app. Beraboo Tourism Bangladesh is sponsoring in DIMFF 2021.
For further information, kindly contact: Faeeqa Hossain, Public Relations Manager, Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival – 2021, 01763426485, faeeqa.hossain.msj@ulab.edu.bd