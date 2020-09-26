Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival extends film submission deadline

In the competition category, only university students can submit their film, maximum 10 minutes long. The best film from this category will receive "Cinemascope Best Film".

For the school going students from 1 to 12 grade, DIMFF has introduced the ‘one-minute film’ category, which can be the 1 minute with titles and credits. And the best film from this category will get the "ULAB Young Filmmaker" award.

It is mandatory to add English subtitle in films and one director can submit at least two films in this festival.

The world is still particularly under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this unprecedented circumstance, DIMFF recommends and encourages filmmakers to ensure their safety while shooting outside.

DIMFF's 2021 festival motto is to make the film at zero cost, which perfectly aligns with their mobile film festival's platform.