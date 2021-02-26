DIMFF 2021 to screen 36 selected films

For 1st to 12th-grade school going students, DIMFF has introduced the "One-Minute Film" category. The film should be of 1-minute duration with titles and credits. The best film from this category will get the "ULAB Young Filmmaker" award. It is also mandatory to add English subtitles in cinema. Each director can submit at least two films at this festival.

Sound engineer Ratan Paul is the jury chair for the festival. Director and producer Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and producer and director Tanha Zafreen will also be jury members at DIMFF 2021, said festival director Rafi Ahmed.

'Introduction to Mobile Filmmaking, Filmmaking for everyone' is an online e-learning course conducted by Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF). The two-season online courses are carefully designed for students studying from sixth to twelfth or equivalent classes. The ‘Summer2020 semester’ began with 146 selected students out of 1080 on 17 July 2020. At the end of that course, the participants submitted 60 films under One Minute Category. Even on the following ‘Fall 2020 semester’ we received 32 films.

DIMFF successfully organised three seasons of Cine’Ta online show with Campus Ambassadors and their respective club Presidents and DIMFF2021 selected films Directors. This show's audience got to experience the insight of every director's filmmaking journey, their looking at cinema, and their execution of ideas with a fun filled way.

Beside all online activities and content creations, DIMFF finally has their documentary named “Is filmmaking going to die?” with the full team of DIMFF. Mohammed Farhad Hossain Fahad and Zerin Tasnim Tahsin jointly directed this documentary.

ULAB’s cinema activities-based apprenticeship programme, ‘Cinemascope’, organises this event with a student executive body set.

This year DIMFF is delighted to have sponsors and partners for the seventh edition. “Prothom Alo online” is associated with DIMFF for last three years. “ABC Radio 89.2 FM” as Radio Partner, “Beraboo Tourism Bangladesh” and “SA Khaleque Property Development Ltd” as Award Partners, “HowCow'' as Event Partner, “BrainyZat'' as Branding Partner. And the Last but not the least DIMFF 2021’s first international partner “Kinemaster'' as an official App Partner. For the Closing Ceremony, STAR Cineplex is going to host DIMFF as Venue Partner for the second time.

Festival director Rafi Ahmed, festival coordinator Zerin Tasnim Tahsin and Faeeqa Hossain, public relations and media manager of DIMFF 2021 invited everyone to join their festival on 26 and 27 February.

For further details, visit (www.dimff.net)