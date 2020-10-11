DUJA gets new committee

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mehedi Hasan of Daily Kaler Kantho and Sazzadul Kabir of Banglanews24.com were elected as the new president and general secretary of Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) for the next one year, reports UNB.

The election was held at its office at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka university (DU) on Sunday.

Other office bearers are vice president Ashiq Abdullah Apu of The Daily Star, joint secretary: Abdullah Al Jobair of Daily Sangbad, office secretary: Ismail Sohel of Daily Nayadiganta, treasurer: Abu Sayed Isiam of Daily Ajkaler Khobor, and executive members: Mamun Tushar of Daily Alokito Bangladesh, Mehedi Hasan Bellal of Daily Amader Somoy and Mazharul Islam Robin of Daily Samakal.

A total of 43 members of the association cast their votes.

DUJA was established in 1985.

