Battle of Minds 2021 Champion DU's IBA Team

Battle of Minds has successfully completed its 19th edition of the most highly anticipated talent competitions of the country. This year’s champions were declared after months of riveting rounds of multiple challenges, said a press release.

The winners, Team Drogo (Syed Shadab Tajwar, Tasmim Sultana Nawmi and Sadid Jubayer Murshed) from IBA, University of Dhaka were crowned champions at the grand finale on 17 August 2022 beating four other teams that made their way to the finale.