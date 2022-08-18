Battle of Minds 2021 Champion DU's IBA Team

Also, the team called Stranger Teams (Faiyaz Labib, Nafis Kazi and Shafkat Tanjeem Ahmad) from Bangladesh University of Professionals and Team Rock Paper Scissors (Mashrur Ahmed Zidane, K. M. Tanvir Sifat and Adila Ahmed) from North South University were declared first and second runners up respectively.
This year, over 1000 teams from 20 different universities from all over Bangladesh battled it out for a chance to represent Bangladesh on the global platform, to further compete with 26 participating countries. The global winning team will receive a seed funding of up to kickstart their entrepreneurial ventures.
The finale was graced by the honorable minister, K.M. Khalid, state minister of cultural affairs, speaking of and to the young minds of the country stressing on the importance of talent platforms like this to groom the new generation and get them ready as professionals.
BAT Bangladesh chairman Golam Moin Uddin, managing director Shehzad Munim, head of human resource department Mr Saad Jashim and other top officials of the organisation also were present at the occasion.
The participants of this year’s Battle of Minds chose one of the three ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) themed challenges, Circular Economy, Workplace Digitalization, and Blockchain and worked towards tackling it with a unique business solution. The winning team’s solution was to produce sanitary napkins with textile waste.
BAT Bangladesh has been organising this countrywide talent platform since 2004, and for the last two years it was conducted virtually due to the pandemic. However, this year they came back with a bang and have successfully pulled off the Grand Finale at Radisson.