Haileybury Bhaluka collaborates with Harvard to train its educators

Haileybury Bhaluka has signed an agreement with Harvard University to provide its teachers world-class professional training.

Under the agreement, Haileybury Bhaluka faculties will get the opportunity to complete the Certificate in School Management and Leadership (CSML) programme. It will support them in enhancing leadership skills, aiding them in setting the highest standards in pursuit of high-performance learning.

The programme will start in February 2024. The teachers will be trained on professional development in key leadership themes, including change, people, and school strategy and innovation.