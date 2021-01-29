11 JU students suspended over ragging

Md Shihab, marketing department student, was suspended for two years and the rest for one year. These students were also expelled from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall as they were staying there without allotment. They will not be allowed inside the university area in the meantime.

On 23 July 2019, these students went to the freshers’ room of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and harassed the first year students.

The victim in the case was physically abused and had to be treated at the university’s medical centre.

Proctor Firoz Ul Hasan said that these students were suspended because of the ragging issue. And they were staying at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall without allotment, so they were expelled from the hall.