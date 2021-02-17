1,700 HSC candidates apply for re-evaluation

Nearly 1,700 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates have applied to Jashore Education Board for the re-evaluation of their results.
The re-evaluated results are likely to be published on 28 February, reports UNB.
According to Jashore Education Board, the results of HSC and equivalent exams of 2020 academic year were published on 30 January.
In the wake of COVID-19, no exams were held last year and the evaluation was done on the basis of a student's Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results.
A total of 121,528 students secured pass marks in HSC exam under the Jashore Education Board. Of them, 12,892 got GPA 5.
Professor Madhab Chandra Rudra, examination controller of Jashore Education Board, said, “The evaluation was done on the basis of the SSC and JSC results as per the order of the national advisory committee."
He said the evaluation process was a tedious one. "To cobble together the results, the authorities concerned had to evaluate the JSC and SSC results of each and every student."
Besides, there is a rule to apply for re-evaluation within seven days after publication of the results and a total of 1,695 students have applied for it, he said.
They also have to deposit Tk 125 as fees for re-evaluation, said Rudra.
However, this year, the number of re-examination applicants is less than the previous year, said the examination controller.
Some 1,21,528 students registered to appear for the HSC and equivalent exams in 2020 under Jashore Educaiton Board. Of them, 61,761 were male students and 59,767 were female students. All have secured pass marks.
Some 12,892 students obtained GPA 5 -- 9,922 from science stream, 2,213 from humanities and 757 from commerce.
Technical committee
In October, last year, the education ministry formed a seven-member technical committee, headed by Nazmul Haque Khan, additional secretary of the ministry, for developing a method of evaluating the candidates based on their previous SSC and JSC results.
Closure of educational institutions
The government has extended the closure of educational institutions, except the Qawmi madrasas, until 28 February as the coronavirus situation in the country has not been controlled completely.
The government closed all the schools and educational institutions on 17 March last year after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 cases on 8 March.