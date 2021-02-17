1,700 HSC candidates apply for re-evaluation

Nearly 1,700 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates have applied to Jashore Education Board for the re-evaluation of their results.

The re-evaluated results are likely to be published on 28 February, reports UNB.

According to Jashore Education Board, the results of HSC and equivalent exams of 2020 academic year were published on 30 January.

In the wake of COVID-19, no exams were held last year and the evaluation was done on the basis of a student's Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results.

A total of 121,528 students secured pass marks in HSC exam under the Jashore Education Board. Of them, 12,892 got GPA 5.

Professor Madhab Chandra Rudra, examination controller of Jashore Education Board, said, “The evaluation was done on the basis of the SSC and JSC results as per the order of the national advisory committee."