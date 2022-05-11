342 Dhaka primary schools to get new aesthetic buildings: State minister

Up to 342 government primary school buildings in Dhaka will get an architectural overhaul to create a more enjoyable learning experience for the children, said state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain on Wednesday.

This will be done under the ‘Drishtinandan Project’ worth Tk 1,159.21 crore that has recently been approved, said the state minister at a programme at Mohammadpur Government Primary School in the capital.