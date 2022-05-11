Education

342 Dhaka primary schools to get new aesthetic buildings: State minister

UNB
Dhaka
The picture was taken from YWCA school at Green Road in Dhaka on 15 March, 2022.
Up to 342 government primary school buildings in Dhaka will get an architectural overhaul to create a more enjoyable learning experience for the children, said state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain on Wednesday.

This will be done under the ‘Drishtinandan Project’ worth Tk 1,159.21 crore that has recently been approved, said the state minister at a programme at Mohammadpur Government Primary School in the capital.

Under this project, a six-storey building with aesthetic architecture will be constructed in every school, which will have modern classrooms, a play zone for children and entertainment and educational facilities including parents’ waiting room, he added.

He also said playgrounds will be developed in all the schools. The government has taken initiative to transform every school into a full-fledged educational institution.

This project will ensure an environment conducive to child-friendly education for about two lakh students, said the state minister.

Besides, three government primary schools will be set up in Uttara and 11 in Purbachal.

He hoped that the implementation of this project will reduce social inequality by ensuring 100 per cent enrolment of students in the capital, mental development of the children, access to education, higher education and continuous improvement.

