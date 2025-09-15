45th BCS: Viva voce date for 208 candidates published
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the schedule for the vice voce of candidates who have provisionally passed the written test of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination 2025.
In the first phase, viva voce of a total of 208 candidates will be held on 21 and 22 September.
The BPSC issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
According to the notification, the viva voce will be held at the BPSC headquarters in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, beginning at 10:00 am daily.
More to follow…