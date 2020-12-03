40th BCS exams: Results of written tests likely in December

The results of written test of 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations are likely to be published this month, sources from Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed to Prothom Alo.

BPCS will hold an emergency meeting within the first two weeks of this month regarding the results, BPSC sources informed. The meeting will also decide on the dates of the viva voce.

The preliminary test for 40th BCS was held on 3 May 2019. A total of 412,532 candidates applied, but some 327,000 candidates finally attended the test. Of them, 20,277 candidates passed in the preliminary exam held from 4 January this year.