7 Khulna University students punished for ragging, wrongdoings

The Khulna University (KU) authorities have expelled seven students for different terms on charge of ragging and serious misbehaviours with its teachers last year, the university said in a notification on Thursday.
According to the students affairs director professor Md Sharif Hasan Limon, two students have been punished on charge of serious misbehaviours with two teachers, denial to appear before the investigation committee and disclosed confidential letter of the committee through Facebook, reports BSS.
He said, punishment has been taken in a meeting of the disciplinary action committee against accused students’ on the basis of analysing investigating reports against them by the concerned probe committee.
However, the convict students have scopes to make appeal before the university academic council following university rules, he said.
The KU disciplinary action committee has expelled for two years to fourth year student of History and Civilisation, Emamul Islam, and for one year to third year student of Bangla, Mobarak Hossain Noman, for their alleged involvement in misconducting with two teachers, denial to appear before the disciplinary action committee and obstructed barrier to run academic activities.
Meanwhile, five others student of English department have been expelled from the university for different terms and warned them against ragging in future.
Among the students, Moshiur Rahman Raja, Raz Barman Bidhan, has been expelled for two years, Minhazur Rahman has been expelled for one year, certificate of Saberul Bashar Nerob has been withheld and Fahad Rahman Ajhor has been fined TK 10,000 and warned against ragging in future.
On 1 January 2020, some unruly students allegedly made obstacles two KU teachers and misconduct with them on way to academic building when they went on agitation programme near Hadi premises on the campus.
The two KU teachers submitted petitions to the authority against two students for their misconduct and unruly activities seeking justice. The authority formed a probe committee to investigate the matter, he added.
Meanwhile, the five English Department students have been punished as a group of first year students of the same Discipline brought allegation against the seniors for ragging last year.