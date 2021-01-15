7 Khulna University students punished for ragging, wrongdoings

The Khulna University (KU) authorities have expelled seven students for different terms on charge of ragging and serious misbehaviours with its teachers last year, the university said in a notification on Thursday.

According to the students affairs director professor Md Sharif Hasan Limon, two students have been punished on charge of serious misbehaviours with two teachers, denial to appear before the investigation committee and disclosed confidential letter of the committee through Facebook, reports BSS.

He said, punishment has been taken in a meeting of the disciplinary action committee against accused students’ on the basis of analysing investigating reports against them by the concerned probe committee.

However, the convict students have scopes to make appeal before the university academic council following university rules, he said.