Teachers not allowed to give private tuitions to own students: Dipu Moni

Prothom Alo English Desk

Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said teachers are not allowed to give private tuition to the students of their own classrooms, reports BSS.

"Teachers force the students of their own classroom to take private tuition from them in the coaching centres, which have been prohibited by the law…Even if the students do not go to the coaching centres, they (teachers) give lower marks to students," she said.

It is completely unprincipled if teachers make students obligated to take private tuition from them at home or coaching centre, she added.

Mentioning that the existing laws encourage proper study at educational institutions, Dipu Moni said, "That's why private tuition in the coaching centres has been prohibited by the laws of the country."

The minister made the remarks after attending the inaugural ceremony of the BCB Councillor Cup T20 cricket tournament at Chandpur Stadium this afternoon.

BCB director and former national cricket team captain Akram Khan, deputy commissioner (DC) Kamrul Hasan, police superintendent Milan Mahmud, Chandpur municipality mayor Zillur Rahman Jewel, Faridganj upazila parishad chairman Zahidul Islam Roman, among others, were present.

