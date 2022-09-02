Teachers not allowed to give private tuitions to own students: Dipu Moni

It is completely unprincipled if teachers make students obligated to take private tuition from them at home or coaching centre, she added.
Mentioning that the existing laws encourage proper study at educational institutions, Dipu Moni said, "That's why private tuition in the coaching centres has been prohibited by the laws of the country."
The minister made the remarks after attending the inaugural ceremony of the BCB Councillor Cup T20 cricket tournament at Chandpur Stadium this afternoon.
