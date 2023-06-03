CodersTrust to sign MoU with UPEACE

Global IT training institute CodersTrust and the University for Peace-UPEACE are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work cooperatively to create academic programs of mutual interest.

The MoU, to be signed at the main campus of UPEACE in San Jose, Costa Rica today (3 June) will allow both institutions to promote the exchange of qualified students and to promote the exchange of faculty for joint research and teaching.