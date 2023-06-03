CodersTrust to sign MoU with UPEACE

Global IT training institute CodersTrust and the University for Peace-UPEACE are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work cooperatively to create academic programs of mutual interest.
The MoU, to be signed at the main campus of UPEACE in San Jose, Costa Rica today (3 June) will allow both institutions to promote the exchange of qualified students and to promote the exchange of faculty for joint research and teaching.
Education minister of Bangladesh Dipu Moni will join the program virtually as the chief guest.
Aziz Ahmad, chairman of CodersTrust and Fransisco Rojas Aravena, rector of University for Peace will sign the MoU at their respective parts. Dr Juan Carlos Sainz Borgo, dean, University for Peace and Md Shamsul Haque, CEO, CodersTrust will witness.
Under the MoU, both CodersTrust and UPEACE will work cooperatively to build longer term for joint courses and curriculum design that supports the expansion of CodersTrust online offerings and the training of University for Peace students in new skills development.