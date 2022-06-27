DU Kha unit entry test: 9.87pc passed, student from Faridpur stands first

The second and third positions holders -- Tabia Tasnim and Sabrin Akhter Keya from Barishal Government Women's College and Government Nazimuddin College in Madaripur respectively -- obtained 96.25 marks.

News agency BSS adds: The university vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the result at the university's Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom on the campus at 1:00pm.

A total of 5,622 students passed the examination which accounts for 9.87 per cent of the 56,972 admission seekers for the available 1788 seats.