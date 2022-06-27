Education

DU Kha unit entry test: 9.87pc passed, student from Faridpur stands first

Dhaka University
The result of Dhaka University (DU) 'Kha' unit admission test under the 2021-2022 academic session was published on Monday where only 9.87 per cent students passed.

A student of Government Rajendra College in Faridpur, Nahnul Kabir Nuyel, secured the first place in the test obtaining 96.50 marks.

The second and third positions holders -- Tabia Tasnim and Sabrin Akhter Keya from Barishal Government Women's College and Government Nazimuddin College in Madaripur respectively -- obtained 96.25 marks.

News agency BSS adds: The university vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the result at the university's Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom on the campus at 1:00pm.

A total of 5,622 students passed the examination which accounts for 9.87 per cent of the 56,972 admission seekers for the available 1788 seats.

