Orientation event for faculty members 2024 at BUBT

The International Conference Hall at BUBT (Bangladesh University of Business and Technology) witnessed a day of enriching experiences as faculty members gathered for the orientation programme on 13 January. The event aimed at providing valuable insights into academic and professional development.
The programme commenced at 8:45 AM with a warm welcome from Zaved Mannan, Additional Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). In his opening address, Zaved Mannan expressed gratitude to the distinguished speakers and faculty members for choosing BUBT as their academic home.
The distinguished speakers included Prof. Dr. Md. Fayyaz Khan, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Md. Abu Saleh, Advisor; Prof. Dr. Md. Ali Noor, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Harun-Or-Rashid, Registrar; and Prof. Dr. Ali Ahmed, Treasurer. The speakers shared valuable insights, covering topics ranging from academic policies to effective teaching techniques.
The morning session included a coffee break, allowing participants to recharge before the subsequent sessions. Prof. Md. Fayyaz Khan shed light on the teaching profession, while Prof. Md. Abu Saleh shared insights into effective teaching and assessment techniques.
During the lunch break, participants had the opportunity to engage with colleagues and enjoy a meal at the dining hall.
The programme continued with Prof. Dr. Md. Ali Noor emphasizing the ethical foundation and professional development crucial for teachers. Prof. Dr. Ali Ahmed explored Outcome-Based Education, stressing the importance of understanding and utilizing the course outline template aligned with accreditation requirements.
As the day concluded, Prof. Dr. Md. Fayyaz Khan, the chair of the programme, expressed gratitude to all keynote speakers, deans, and faculty members for making the event successful. The participants were invited to enjoy refreshments in the dining hall, concluding the day on a delightful note.
The Orientation Program for Faculty Members 2024 at BUBT proved to be a day of insightful learning and collaborative engagement, setting the stage for a successful academic year.