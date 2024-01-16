Orientation event for faculty members 2024 at BUBT

During the lunch break, participants had the opportunity to engage with colleagues and enjoy a meal at the dining hall.

The programme continued with Prof. Dr. Md. Ali Noor emphasizing the ethical foundation and professional development crucial for teachers. Prof. Dr. Ali Ahmed explored Outcome-Based Education, stressing the importance of understanding and utilizing the course outline template aligned with accreditation requirements.

As the day concluded, Prof. Dr. Md. Fayyaz Khan, the chair of the programme, expressed gratitude to all keynote speakers, deans, and faculty members for making the event successful. The participants were invited to enjoy refreshments in the dining hall, concluding the day on a delightful note.

The Orientation Program for Faculty Members 2024 at BUBT proved to be a day of insightful learning and collaborative engagement, setting the stage for a successful academic year.