Primary section of secondary schools to remain closed

The primary section classes of all government and non-government secondary schools will remain closed till Thursday to protect the students from the sweeping heatwaves.
Director general of secondary and higher education directorate, professor Nehal Ahmed, on Monday confirmed the matter.
He said the educational activities at secondary level will be continued as the half-yearly assessment and examination will begin on 7 June. Several instructions regarding the matter will be given.
Many educational institutions have primary sections like Government Laboratory High School and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. The classes of these schools will remain closed.
Earlier on Sunday, the government closed the academic activities of all primary schools for four days -- between 5 June and 8 June.