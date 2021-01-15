Admission in secondary schools to be completed within 20 Jan

Admission process of students selected through lottery in government secondary schools has to be finished within next Wednesday (20 January). The admission for students on the waiting list will have to be completed from 21 to 25 January.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on Thursday issued these instructions and sent it to all the secondary schools of the country.
According to the letter, the schools have to finalise the admission process checking the students’ main birth certificates, freedom fighter certificate for quota and other relevant papers for other quotas.
Over 573,000 students applied for admission into the government secondary schools against a total of 77,140 seats.
On 11 January 15, 2021 online lottery was held for the first time for admitting students in secondary schools.