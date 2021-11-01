After 18 month closure, BUET dorms to reopen 10 Nov

Only vaccinated undergraduate students will be allowed to check in at dorms, after showing proof of at least a single dose of a Covid vaccine.

Shahid Smriti Hall, dedicated for the post-graduate students, will be reopened later. Mizanur Rahman, Director Of Student Welfare (DSW) of the university, confirmed that to UNB. The exams of post-graduate students will held through online. After that, this dorm will reopen, he added.

Mizanur Rahman also confirmed that about 82 per cent students of BUET have already got single dose Covid vaccine and nearly 68 per cent have completed their dose of vaccine.