All universities set to reopen this month: Dipu Moni tells cabinet

While presiding over the meeting, prime minister Sheikh Hasina asked the education minister why reopening of universities is being delayed.

Then minister Dipu Moni replied that all universities would be reopened this month.

After the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, “In the meeting, the education minister explained the matter—why the reopening of universities is being delayed. Since the universities administer as per decisions of respective syndicates, it is hoped, that the universities will be reopened by this month."