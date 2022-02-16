Education

University students to be under digital coverage: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated steps aimed at ensuring equal access to education for all and eliminating the digital divide in a hybrid system of teaching, reports UNB.

To start with, top UGC officials said, all university students would be brought under the digital device coverage by next year.

"The UGC has taken steps to ensure 100 per cent internet connectivity through Bangladesh research and education network and installed campus networks at all universities," said prof Kazi Shahidullah, the UGC chairman.

Besides, the UGC has a plan to provide data centre facilities to 50 per cent of university students by 2025 while bringing 100 per cent of students under the laptop or digital device coverage by 2031, he said.

Recently, the UGC has adopted a blended learning system after coordinating onsite, online, TV and other medium.

"The issue of smartphone and internet connectivity has been added to the blended learning system using maximum use of modern technology and eliminating the digital divide," the chairman said.

The blended learning system will ensure inclusive higher education by 2023 as well as create opportunities for equal access to education for all, he added.

