University students to be under digital coverage: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated steps aimed at ensuring equal access to education for all and eliminating the digital divide in a hybrid system of teaching, reports UNB.

To start with, top UGC officials said, all university students would be brought under the digital device coverage by next year.

"The UGC has taken steps to ensure 100 per cent internet connectivity through Bangladesh research and education network and installed campus networks at all universities," said prof Kazi Shahidullah, the UGC chairman.