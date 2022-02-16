University students to be under digital coverage: UGC

Besides, the UGC has a plan to provide data centre facilities to 50 per cent of university students by 2025 while bringing 100 per cent of students under the laptop or digital device coverage by 2031, he said.
Recently, the UGC has adopted a blended learning system after coordinating onsite, online, TV and other medium.
"The issue of smartphone and internet connectivity has been added to the blended learning system using maximum use of modern technology and eliminating the digital divide," the chairman said.
The blended learning system will ensure inclusive higher education by 2023 as well as create opportunities for equal access to education for all, he added.