‘Anti-independence forces must be tackled by cultural activities’

Acting Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University Kamaluddin Ahmed has called for tackling anti-independence forces through cultural activities. He said this while addressing a cultural programme on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence at Jagannath University on Friday.



The acting vice-chancellor said, "We have to deal with all the evil forces and anti-independence activists through cultural activities. These evil powers sometime try to disrupt history and the achievement of the country's independence by certain ploys. Cultural organisations have to come forward to suppress that effort.”