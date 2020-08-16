Application, registration fees for class XI admission can be paid through bKash

A large number of students are applying for admission in class XI by paying fees through bKash app from home, reports UNB.
The first phase of the online application process is going on and scheduled to end on 20 August.
The registration fee of the initially selected students can also be paid easily through bKash app after the confirmation of admission, said a press release.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ministry of education has launched an online integrated admission application system for Class XI.
Students can apply for class XI with the required information by clicking on the link-http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.
Students can get a cashback of Tk 3 instantly after paying application fee through bKash. There is also a free subscription opportunity for an English education course from BBC Janala.
To pay the application fee from bKash app, a student has to tap on 'XI Class Admission' from 'Pay Bill' option in the main menu of bKash app. Name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number are needed to provide in the subsequent steps.
In the last step, the transaction will be successful with bKash PIN number. Upon successful transaction, a message and a digital receipt will be shown and an SMS will also be sent to the user's bKash number which can be saved for future reference.
Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on the link-https://www.bkash.com/bn/college-admission.
Students selected in the first phase will be able to complete the confirmation by paying the registration fee through bKash without any additional cost between 26 to 30 August. Rest will get the opportunity to pay application and registration fees through bKash in the second and third phase also.