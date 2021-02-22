Assess situation before reopening educational institutions: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the education ministry to review the situation before reopening educational institutions as those remained shut for the last one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She gave the directive while presiding over the cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh secretariat. She joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
"Now the educational institutions are open in European countries other than England. From this point of view, the prime minister instructed the education ministry to discuss and think whether we can reopen the educational institutions," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
He said the ministry was asked to sit in a meeting with all concerned to review the environment to reach a decision on it. It will review the situation first whether the institutions can be reopened and then look for ways when and how that can be done, he added.
"We'll sit in a meeting with all, including consultants, experts and law-enforcement agencies by next 5-6 days to take a decision on it," said the cabinet secretary.
At the meeting, the prime minister also asked the authorities concerned to ensure the vaccination of teachers and employees of the educational institutions, Anwarul Islam said.
The government shut the educational institutions on 17 March 2020 after the first COVID-19 cases were detected in the country on 8 March last year. The closure was extended several times, most recently until next 28 February.