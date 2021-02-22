Assess situation before reopening educational institutions: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the education ministry to review the situation before reopening educational institutions as those remained shut for the last one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She gave the directive while presiding over the cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh secretariat. She joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

"Now the educational institutions are open in European countries other than England. From this point of view, the prime minister instructed the education ministry to discuss and think whether we can reopen the educational institutions," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.