Bangabandhu Chair to be established at Delhi University

India has announced the establishment of Bangabandhu Chair at the University of Delhi, reports UNB

In view of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh as well as the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, both sides have agreed to jointly commemorate these epochal events.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian side for considering Bangladesh’s proposal to name the historic road from Mujib Nagar to Nadia on the Bangladesh-India border as "Shadhinota Shorok” commemorating the historic significance of the road during Bangladesh’s liberation war.

Both sides looked forward to inaugurating the road soon as part of the joint celebrations, according to the joint statement.