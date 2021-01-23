Bangladesh edu institutions to prepare for reopening: DSHE

With a strict health guideline in place and vaccine at hand, the government is likely to reopen the educational institutions soon, ending a months-long closure forced by the virus, reports UNB.
Although there has been no official announcement, all educational institutions were asked on Friday to finish preparations within 4 February for reopening maintaining health guidelines to ensure safety of the students and the staff.
In a notice, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) told the heads of all educational institutions to prepare for reopening.
DSHE prepared a guideline and asked the educational institutions to follow them so that they can be reopened as soon as the order comes.
“The matter is very urgent,” the notice read.
Educational institutions were shut on 17 March last year after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 cases on 8 March. The closure was extended in phases to 30 Jan this year.