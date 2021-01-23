Bangladesh edu institutions to prepare for reopening: DSHE

With a strict health guideline in place and vaccine at hand, the government is likely to reopen the educational institutions soon, ending a months-long closure forced by the virus, reports UNB.

Although there has been no official announcement, all educational institutions were asked on Friday to finish preparations within 4 February for reopening maintaining health guidelines to ensure safety of the students and the staff.

In a notice, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) told the heads of all educational institutions to prepare for reopening.