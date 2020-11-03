‘Bangladesh not ready for software-based admission tests’

Public universities should not go for holding admission tests through the “Proctored Remote Examination System” software. Bangladesh is still not ready to arrange such competitive exams through software.

Experts said this at a review meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

Holding admission tests through the “Proctored Remote Examination System” software can create confusion among students and guardians. Also, assessments of most of the students could be inaccurate because of network problems and technical glitches, they said.