Bangladesh to celebrate Int’l Literacy Day Tuesday

Like other countries around the globe, Bangladesh will observe the International Literacy Day on Tuesday (September 8), maintaining the health guidelines amid the COVID -19 pandemic, reports BSS.

This year’s theme of the day is “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies”.

Marking the day, state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen, at a press conference, on Sunday highlighted the government initiatives in building a illiteracy-free country, saying that the government is implementing the Basic Literacy Project at 250 selected upazilas in 64 districts across the country to impart literacy knowledge to 45 lakh illiterate people aged between 15 and 45 years.