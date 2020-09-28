Bangladesh wins 1 silver, 5 bronze

There is happy and heartening news amid the coronavirus pandemic. Young Bangladeshis have won one silver and 5 bronze medals at the recently held International Math Olympiad. This is the first time in the annual math contest that all the Bangladeshi contestants brought home so many medals together. This is a special achievement.

Other than all the contestants winning medals, the team this time won the highest combined marks for Bangladesh. The team scored 118 out of 252 marks (each taking a test of 42 marks). Bangladesh ranked 38 among 197 countries participating in the Olympiad. Interestingly, Bangladesh ranked at 26 in 2017, with a lower total score.

The results appeared on the International Math Olympiad (IMO) website on Sunday. This was the 61st IMO. The IMO this year was supposed to be held at St Petersburg in Russia, but that was not possible because of coronavirus.