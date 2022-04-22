Bangladeshi charity leader wins Commonwealth Point of Light award

A Bangladeshi charity leader has been recognised as the 223rd Commonwealth Point of Light by Queen Elizabeth II in honour of his exceptional voluntary service providing education to over 1,200 children from marginalised backgrounds, says a press release.

Kishore Kumar Das, 40, set up ‘Bidyanondo’ in 2013, which started with only 22 students and now runs five primary schools which are free to access, as well as running free academic coaching sessions and scholarship programmes to help children continue into the higher education.