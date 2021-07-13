Education

Studying abroad

Bangladeshi students asked to get registered for vaccination

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladeshi students, who will go abroad for study purposes, have been asked to get registered for vaccination.

The foreign ministry will receive application for Covid-19 vaccination till 27 July beginning from today (13 July).

The students will have to send their necessary documents in ZIP/PDF to [email protected], said a foreign ministry notification today (Tuesday).

Some of the students, studying abroad, are currently in the country while some students will go abroad for study purposes, reports UNB.

They are eligible for the application to get vaccinated, said the MoFA.

Applicants have been requested to send the completed form with a subject “Application for Covid-19 vaccination for students studying abroad” with passport numbers to MoFA.

The students can get the Google form for the Covid-19 vaccine from the following link: https://forms.gle/6hN5a7P4bHX6r9AS9.

