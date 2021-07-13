Bangladeshi students asked to get registered for vaccination

Some of the students, studying abroad, are currently in the country while some students will go abroad for study purposes, reports UNB.
They are eligible for the application to get vaccinated, said the MoFA.
Applicants have been requested to send the completed form with a subject “Application for Covid-19 vaccination for students studying abroad” with passport numbers to MoFA.
The students can get the Google form for the Covid-19 vaccine from the following link: https://forms.gle/6hN5a7P4bHX6r9AS9.