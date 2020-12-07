Bangladeshi students invited to apply for 1yr course in USA

The US embassy in Dhaka has invited Bangladeshi applications for the Community College Initiative (CCI) Programme 2021-2022, reports UNB.
Bangladeshi undergraduate students from the first year through third year can apply to spend one academic year in the United States enrolled full-time at an American community college.
The deadline for applying for the programme is Thursday, 7 January, 2021.
Since 2013, nearly 55 Bangladeshi students have participated in the programme, said the US embassy in Dhaka on Monday.
The 2021-22 programme provides academic instruction at community colleges throughout the United States in the fields of applied engineering, agriculture, business management and administration, early childhood education, information technology, media, public safety, and tourism and hospitality management.
The programme's purpose is to provide promising students with a deeper understanding of American culture while enhancing leadership skills and English language proficiency.
In addition to coursework, participants are also expected to become active members of their local communities by participating in extracurricular activities and volunteer projects.
After completing the programme, participants will return to their home countries with new skills to help them contribute to the economic growth and development of their countries.
Although the programme is non-degree-earning, students will earn full credits for two semesters and gain first-hand practical experience through internships in their field of study.
Depending on the field of study and school attended, participants may also earn an academic certificate in their field of study.