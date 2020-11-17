Bangladeshi students studying in US reaches all-time high

More than 8,800 Bangladeshi students were enrolled in US universities and colleges during the 2019/2020 academic year, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, reports UNB.
This is a new all-time high for Bangladeshi students, reflecting a 7.1 per cent increase over the 2019 report (8,249 students), more than tripling since 2009.
The 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the non-profit Institute of International Education (IIE), reveals the United States remained the top destination for international students.
The US Embassy in Dhaka made the announcement on Monday in celebration of International Education Week (IEW) - November 16-20, a joint US Department of State and US Department of Education initiative.
International education exchanges benefit both our nations and peoples, boosting intellectual and cross-cultural capital as well as business and professional networks, and helping prepare students to enter the global job markets and solve the world’s toughest challenges.
Bangladesh is among the fastest growing countries of origin for international students in the United States, said the US Embassy.
It now ranks 17th in the world, up from 20the place last year, of countries sending students to the United States for higher education.
Bangladesh had the highest percentage growth among the top 20 countries, and the highest increase in the South Asian region.
Out of the 8,838 Bangladeshi students studying in the United States in 2019/2020, 5,787 studied at the graduate level; a 9.6 per cent increase over 2018/2019 academic year, moving Bangladesh from 9th to 8th place in the world for graduate students studying in the United States.
More than 75 per cent of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Of them, over 41 per cent study Engineering, over 19 per cent - Math/Computer Science, and over 15 per cent - Physical or Life Sciences.
Nearly seven per cent study Business/Management and nearly six per cent study Social Sciences.
For the fifth consecutive year, the United States hosted more than one million international students (1,075,496) during the 2019/2020 academic year.
The US Embassy in Dhaka, through EducationUSA Bangladesh, is celebrating International Education Week (IEW) by offering a number of virtual programs for Bangladeshi students and scholars to join.
Over the next five days, our EdUSA advising centers in Bangladesh will host 10 webinars on various topics related to studying in the United States.
Programmes will feature Bangladeshi students currently studying at Michigan State, Yale University, McNeese State University, and New York University, and representatives from the following US higher education institutions: Bentley University, California State University at San Bernardino, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida International University, Hamilton College.
Midway University, Minnesota State University, Missouri Western State University, New York University’s (NYU) Tandon School of Engineering, Northern Arizona University, Orange Coast College, Pepperdine University, State University of New York at Oswego and New Paltz, Stony Brook University, University of Houston-Victoria, University of New Mexico, University of Northern Iowa, University of South Dakota, University of Texas at Arlington, University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and Milwaukee, and Valparaiso University.