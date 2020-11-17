Bangladeshi students studying in US reaches all-time high

More than 8,800 Bangladeshi students were enrolled in US universities and colleges during the 2019/2020 academic year, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, reports UNB.

This is a new all-time high for Bangladeshi students, reflecting a 7.1 per cent increase over the 2019 report (8,249 students), more than tripling since 2009.

The 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the non-profit Institute of International Education (IIE), reveals the United States remained the top destination for international students.

The US Embassy in Dhaka made the announcement on Monday in celebration of International Education Week (IEW) - November 16-20, a joint US Department of State and US Department of Education initiative.

International education exchanges benefit both our nations and peoples, boosting intellectual and cross-cultural capital as well as business and professional networks, and helping prepare students to enter the global job markets and solve the world’s toughest challenges.

Bangladesh is among the fastest growing countries of origin for international students in the United States, said the US Embassy.

It now ranks 17th in the world, up from 20the place last year, of countries sending students to the United States for higher education.