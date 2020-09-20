Bar council written exam postponed

Advertisement
The written exam of bar council, which was set to be held on 26 September, has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country, reports BSS.
The bar council enrolment committee took the decision at a meeting today as authorities of different exam centres have declined to hold the exam at their respective institutions due to the COVID-19 situation, said a press release.
The exam would be held within a short notice after the situation becomes normal, the release added.
