BCS exams to be deferred, students to be vaccinated before halls open

After long closure due to coronavirus, the country’s public and private universities will reopen their classrooms for studies on 24 May, after Eid-ul-Fitr.

A week before that, on 17 May, the residential halls will reopen. However, resident students must take the Covid vaccine before returning to the halls. Arrangements will be made for the resident students, the resident teachers, officials and employees, to be vaccinated before the halls open. However, if anyone cannot take the vaccine on medical grounds, they will be allowed to stay.

Meanwhile, the universities will not hold exams before 24 May. Online classes will continue. In keeping with this decision, the date for BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exam applications and for the BCS exam, will be deferred.

Steps will be taken so that no student is deprived if they cross the age limit to apply for BCS due to delays caused by coronavirus.

Education minister Dipu Moni announced these decisions on Monday at an emergency press briefing on higher education. She said these decisions have been taken in consultation with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the vice chancellors.