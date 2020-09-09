Bills passed for universities in Chandpur, Kishoreganj

The parliament on Wednesday passed two bills for setting up a science and Technology University in Chandpur and a general university in Kishoreganj.
Education minister Dipu Moni moved the bills in the house and both were passed by voice vote.
The bills are 'Chandpur Science and Technology University Bill, 2020' and 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Kishoreganj Bill, 2020'.
The universities will be like any other university.
The president will be the chancellor of the universities. Like other universities, there will be vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellors, registrar, treasurer, controller of examinations, syndicates and academic council at the universities.