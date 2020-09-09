Bills passed for universities in Chandpur, Kishoreganj

UNB
Sangsad Bhaban
Parliament
Parliament UNB

The parliament on Wednesday passed two bills for setting up a science and Technology University in Chandpur and a general university in Kishoreganj.

Education minister Dipu Moni moved the bills in the house and both were passed by voice vote.

Advertisement

The bills are 'Chandpur Science and Technology University Bill, 2020' and 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Kishoreganj Bill, 2020'.

The universities will be like any other university.

Advertisement

The president will be the chancellor of the universities. Like other universities, there will be vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellors, registrar, treasurer, controller of examinations, syndicates and academic council at the universities.

More News

DU to hold webinar on women’s role during pandemic

Curzon Hall, Dhaka University

Guideline prepared to run schools

Students return home from school amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus infection

Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill placed in parliament

Parliament

Bangladesh to celebrate Int’l Literacy Day Tuesday

Bangladesh to celebrate Int’l Literacy Day Tuesday