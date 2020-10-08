British Council organises Study UK Virtual Fair Saturday

The British Council is going to organise Study UK Virtual Fair on Saturday with participation of numerous renowned universities from the UK along with prospective students from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The virtual fair provides an opportunity for students to interact with faculty leaders and providers from across the UK. While international travel may be on pause or limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from the experts, says a press release.
UK representatives will be available in the fair to provide the students with guidance on university and subject selection and application process.
Students will also get the opportunity to post questions in the virtual fair, visit chat rooms, download catalogues, and exchange business cards.
Interested students can register for the virtual fair here.
The students will be provided with login instruction after the completion of the registration. The students who will be unable to register before the fair will be given the opportunity for spot registration.
The Universities which will take part in the virtual fair include Queen Mary University of London, Manchester Metropolitan University, The University of Manchester, The University of Edinburgh, University of York, University of Strathclyde, SOAS University of London, Oxford Brookes University, Kings College London, and Durham University.
Further details about the virtual fair can be accessed here.