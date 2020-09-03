British envoy congratulates 16 Bangladeshi Chevening awardees

Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Every year the Chevening Programme selects the very best candidates to study in the UK. We are looking for scholars who can demonstrate their potential and readiness to be future leaders and influencers in their respective fields,” said the British high commissioner.

He said Chevening can be a transformative experience, not just for the scholars, but for Bangladesh as they return and use the benefit of their UK experience to make a positive difference in their chosen field.