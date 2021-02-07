BUET students get NASA award

During an online class in August, some 1st year students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) were informed about the NASA International Space Apps Challenge competition.

Mehrab Haque, Tamimul Ehsan, Hasan Masum, Fabiha Tasneem, Rabib Jahin Ibn Momin and Jehadul Karim, studying computer science and engineering at the university, planned to compete.

They worked seriously and clinched the prize!

On 28 January, an announcement was made, awarding the BUET team of six in the honourable mention category.

Their classroom had remained closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country so they worked with each other online and decided to develop an app that could detect earthquakes.

After drafting the project plan, they got ready to compete at the regional level. Then just before the deadline of project submission, they noticed that their plan didn't quite meet the competition criteria. They were crestfallen.

Next day, a 10-day extension of the project submission was announced and that gave them fresh hope. They began to work on a new project–to develop an online platform that could provide detailed information about satellites in the space.