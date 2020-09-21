Cabinet approves Bill to set up Sheikh Hasina Medical University

"The final approval has been given to the bill as it is essential to set up a medical university in Khulna division to create postgraduate physicians and medical researchers as well as improve the quality of education at medical colleges in the region," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.

He said the bill has been formulated keeping similarities with the laws of Rajshahi, Chattogram and Sylhet medical universities.

Noting the President would act as the chancellor of the proposed medical university, he said all government and private medical, dental and nursing colleges and institutes, and other institutes related to medical education in Khulna division will be affiliated to the university.

"In the bill, research, higher education and the standards of healthcare services and expansion of the facilities were given special importance," said the cabinet secretary.

The move came as part of the government's plan to set up a medical university in each division of the country.